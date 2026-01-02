Gujarat CM distributes appointment letters to GSRTC drivers, helpers

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday distributed appointment letters to 3,084 newly-recruited drivers and 1,658 helpers of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in Gandhinagar.

In his address at the event, Patel said GSRTC drivers serve even those who live in the most remote corner of the state and, therefore, these drivers are an important part of shaping the state government's image by carrying the huge responsibility of safe travel along with punctuality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that facilities like roads, electricity, water, health services, and bus services reach everyone, a release quoted the CM as saying.

CM Patel termed the newly appointed candidates as the guardians of the state's transport system.

He said that PM Modi has transformed the state's transport system and today, air conditioned buses are operational in public service, replacing the old and dilapidated buses.

The responsibility of maintaining these modern facilities provided by the state government in the transport sector lies with the bus drivers and helpers, the CM added.

Patel said these bus drivers also perform the task of fulfilling social responsibility along with government service by taking citizens to their destinations on time. It is necessary that bus drivers, who are connected with the lives of common people, remain physically and mentally fit and also maintain positivity and balance in life, said the release.

The CM said bus drivers must ensure punctuality because people can now track the movement of GPS-fitted buses using their mobile phones.

The CM also inaugurated 'Jan Sarathi' Driving School.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said when the entire world is celebrating festivals, employees of some departments, including the GSRTC, do not take a break even for a minute.

Highlighting the state government's efficiency, Sanghavi said this recruitment process of 3,084 drivers and 1,658 helpers has strengthened the corporation further.

Outlining future targets in the transport sector, Sanghavi stated that GSRTC, which provides transport services to an estimated 24 lakh passengers daily, had set a target to serve 27 lakh passengers by 2025 and it has successfully achieved that target, said the release.

The state government has now set a new target of serving 30 lakh passengers by 2027, he said.

"If this target is achieved, it will not only reduce highway load but also reduce approximately 25,000 four-wheelers and 1 lakh two-wheelers on public roads, which will prove important in reducing pollution as well as traffic burden," he said.

Sanghavi said that in just one year, 1,714 brand new buses, including 100 AC buses, have been put into public service.

Along with this, 27 new bus stands have been inaugurated in 2025, and foundation stones for 29 new works have also been laid, the release said. PTI PJT BNM