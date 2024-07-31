Gujarat CM distributes Rs 350 crore aid to women self-help groups

Ahmedabad, Jul 31(PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday distributed financial assistance of Rs 350 crore to 28,000 Self-Help Groups that employ nearly 2.8 lakh women in the state.

The chief minister interacted with 15 women engaged in the production and sale of various products, including papad, pickle, vermicompost, handbags from plastic waste and millet-based organic food, at an event held in Gandhinagar.

A woman from Mahuva taluka, Shantiben Khuman, suggested that the government set up a mall in Bhavnagar city to enable women SHGs to sell their products in one place.

Khuman told the chief minister that 15 women associated with an SHG are earning monthly Rs 15,000 by rolling papads and they no longer work as farm labourers.

The chief minister urged women SHGs to not compromise on the quality of products which will ensure their business remains profitable in the long run.

"Do not mix any spurious substance to increase your profit margins. Such practice helps only in the short run, but in the long run, people will stop buying your products due to bad quality. Never compromise on quality. The quality of products will generate mouth publicity. Your product will be popular one day if you stick to quality standards," the chief minister said.

The chief minister assured to explore the possibility of awarding government contracts to women SHGs after he was apprised of an SHG operating the canteen facility in a polytechnic college.

"We will look into how canteens of other government establishments can be given to SHGs to operate. If implemented, this will create a fixed income for women," said Patel.

The state government will also try to resolve the problems of women SHGs in selling their products, he said.

"58 women in Gujarat were already trained under Namo Drone Didi scheme and one of them from Banaskantha district earned Rs 1 lakh in just six months by sprinkling pesticide using the drone," the chief minister told the audience.