Gujarat CM flags off bus to Mahakumbh for devotees

Gandhinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched a special bus service from the state to Prayagraj for devotees planning to a take a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.

The first AC bus was flagged off by Patel from the Gandhinagar Circuit House under the 'Chalo Kumbh Chale' scheme launched jointly by Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Tourism Corporation, an official release said.

"As per the current schedule, the bus will depart daily at 7am from Ranip state transport depot in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj, with the 3-night/4-day package available for Rs 8,100 per person. This package includes accommodation for all three nights and bus travel. Overnight stay in Prayagraj has been arranged at Gujarat pavilion dormitory," the release said.

Patel and Minister of State for Transport Harsh Sanghavi welcomed devotees travelling on the first bus.

"The scheme has received an overwhelming response. Since the commencement of online booking, all seats were booked within a matter of hours," Sandhavi said.

The government has decided to introduce additional buses so that more devotees from Gujarat can travel to Prayagraj, the release added. PTI KA PD BNM