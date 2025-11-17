Gujarat CM flags off Unity March, appeals for 'swadeshi', commitment to Viksit Bharat

Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday appealed to people to adopt "swadeshi" as a way of life and commit themselves to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, as he flagged off the 'Unity March' here on Monday.

The Sardar@150 Unity March is being organised nationwide to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel to spread the message of national unity. The state-wide march was launched from Junagadh on November 9.

"Remembering Sardar Patel, we should all adopt 'swadeshi' as a way of life and contribute to building Viksit Bharat. We should all unite and commit ourselves to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," the chief minister said as he flagged off the march from his Ghatlodia assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering, he said that after India's independence, Sardar Patel, as the first deputy prime minister and home minister, unified 562 princely states to build a united and indivisible India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised this mantra of unity through 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have united India from Cuttack to Kutch and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by removing Article 370," he said.

He said that the Prime Minister has offered a true tribute to Sardar Patel by building the world's tallest statue — the 'Statue of Unity,' which stands as a powerful symbol of India's strength and its proud, illustrious history.

Asserting that PM Modi has established the politics of development in the country, Patel said, "Under his leadership, and guided by the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas,' India is advancing with confidence toward becoming the world's third-largest economic power." All participants of the Unity March took a collective pledge to adopt 'swadeshi' and contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. PTI KA PD ARU