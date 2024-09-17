Gujarat CM going to US is rumour spread by Opposition: MoS Sanghavi

Surat, Sep 17 (PTI) Reports claiming that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was about to visit the United States for his son's medical treatment were baseless, the government said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also said that legal action will be taken against those spreading this misinformation.

Some media outlets and social media handles claimed earlier in the day that at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's visit to the state on Monday, CM Patel sought permission to go to the US for a month for his son Anuj Patel's treatment.

Sanghavi might be made the in-charge CM in Patel's absence, the reports further said.

"The fake rumour is being spread at the behest of the Opposition. We have already started sending notices to everyone who has spread this rumour. There is no substance to these reports. Involving someone's child for spreading rumours can not be tolerated. We have taken this matter seriously and strict action will be taken," Sanghavi told reporters here when asked about the CM's possible visit to the US.

Anuj Patel had undergone a surgery at a hospital here in April 2023 after suffering a brain stroke.