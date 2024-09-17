Gujarat CM, Governor among leaders who wish PM Modi on his birthday

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, several state ministers and other leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday morning to wish him on his 74th birthday.

PM Modi on Tuesday wrapped up his three-day visit to home state Gujarat and left for Bhubaneswar in Odisha from Ahmedabad airport this morning.

CM Patel and governor Devvrat met the PM at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar to extend their wishes on his birthday, an official release by the Gujarat government said.

Later, the prime minister reached the city airport, where several state ministers along with leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met and wished him on his birthday before his departure.

Ministers Harsh Sanghavi, Kuber Dindor, Rushikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai and Praful Pansheriya, Rajya Sabha member Narhari Amin, state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia, former deputy CM Nitin Patel and former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, were part of the leaders who met the PM at the airport.

Talking to reporters, minister Pansheriya said, "Since today is PM Modi's birthday, ministers and party leaders have come to the airport to extend our wishes for the occasion. We wish him a long and healthy life." PTI PJT PD NP