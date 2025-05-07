Gujarat CM hails missile strikes on Pakistan, says `Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday hailed the missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan by posting the message "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on X.

"India's #OperationSindoor against terrorism. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he wrote.

Other leaders from Gujarat also hailed the strikes, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed, with messages "Jai Hind" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." "The desire of 140 crore Indians! #OperationSindoor Jai Hind," said state BJP president C R Paatil in his post on X.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena." He also posted a Sanskrit verse on X, "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshita" (Dharma protects those who protect Dharma (righteousness)).

Gujarat Congress reposted tweets of its leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh hailing Operation Sindoor.

"Jai Hind. Indian Army soldiers have given a befitting reply to the terrorists in their own language. The whole country stands with the Indian Army. Every citizen of the country has full faith in the valor and courage of the army and the whole country is united in this fight against terrorism," Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in its repost of AAP tweet on X. PTI KA PD KRK