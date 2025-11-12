Gujarat CM hands over certificates to over 1,500 advocates appointed as notaries

Gandhinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday hailed the appointment of more than 1,500 advocates as notaries at the same time as a "historic first" in Gujarat, which would strengthen the commitment to the 'Justice to All' principle.

Patel presented certificates to the newly-appointed notaries at a function held at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) here and launched an e-portal for notaries, an official release said.

"It is a historic day for Gujarat's legal fraternity. In a first after the formation of Gujarat in 1960, more than 1,500 advocates were appointed as notaries at the same time", Patel said.

He reiterated the commitment to the 'Justice to All, Appeasement to None' principle under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel stated that the role of notaries is crucial in establishing trust, security, and authenticity in legal processes, thereby accelerating development.

According to the chief minister, notaries bear the responsibility of ensuring the authenticity of documents, which is vital for building trust in the legal system and the economy.

"Documents notarised by notaries receive legal recognition, and their acceptance in courts and other institutions becomes easier, enhancing the 'ease of doing business'", he added.

Patel said PM Modi has ushered in a new era of digital transformation in public services, ensuring that government services reach every citizen at the click of a button.

"The newly-launched notary portal in Gujarat represents another step toward realising the Prime Minister's vision of Digital India. With this new portal, the appointment and application process for notaries will be completely digital. Everyone will receive equal and fair opportunities.

"Applicants will now be able to upload documents and track the status of their applications online, saving both time and effort and increasing efficiency," Patel said.

Through this portal, every legal document will be securely stored and authenticated, with a central record maintained for years, he said.

Patel stated that the gradual digitisation of all notary-related activities will reduce the use of paper and help protect the environment, advancing the concept of paperless governance.

The programme was jointly organised by the Law Department and the Gujarat Bar Council and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Manoj Das, Joint Secretary H S Verma, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, Law University Registrar Nitin Malik, and advocates.

Sanghavi stated that for the first time in Gujarat's history, more than 1,500 lawyers have been appointed as notaries under the guidance of CM Patel.

"The number of notary positions in Gujarat has been increased from 2,900 to 6,000, which will prove beneficial to a large number of lawyers in the future", Sanghavi added. PTI COR PD NSK