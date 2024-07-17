Gujarat CM holds meeting with Japanese delegation

Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday held a meeting with an 18-member delegation from Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture in state capital Gandhinagar.

The Japanese delegation was headed by a Member of Shizuoka Assembly and Secretary General of India-Japan Friendship Parliamentary League of the Assembly, Atsuyuki Rachi, an official release said.

During the meeting, Rachi said that in addition to strengthening commercial relations, his region is also eager to build long-term partnership with Gujarat in various sectors, such as education, research, tourism and culture.

The Shizuoka region ranks fourth in Japan in terms of industrial production, he said.

Chief Minister Patel told the delegation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India-Japan relations have strengthened over the years, and expressed confidence that Gujarat will take these bilateral relations further.

According to the CM, just like the credibility of 'Made in Japan' products, India is also committed to producing world-class products with the mantra of 'Zero Defect-Zero Effect' under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Patel added that his government was committed to providing a favourable environment to Japanese industries operating in Gujarat, and that his government's proactive approach will ensure that Japanese industries do not face any issues.

The CM also appreciated Japan's cooperation and contribution as a partner country in the last 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' held in January this year.

Rachi extended an invitation to Patel to visit Japan and his region, and said the Governor of his region was also keen to visit India and Gujarat in the near future.