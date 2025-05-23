Gujarat CM inaugurates 45-day adventure festival at Dharoi Dam

Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a 45-day adventure festival at Dharoi dam on the border of Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts on Friday.

As per an official release, the festival will see people enjoying activities such as parasailing, rock climbing, bouldering, trekking and hiking trails, mountain biking, cycling and camping, among others.

Dharoi Dam is nearly 75 km from here.

The chief minister inaugurated the festival and enjoyed a speed boat ride. Patel, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera and dignitaries took a tour of the adventure zone and inaugurated the Tent City.

The release said the facility, constructed to accommodate tourists, has 21 different types of tents and an air-conditioned dormitory with more than 100 beds.

The Dharoi Dam area is being developed as a world-class sustainable tourism pilgrimage destination as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it will done in three phases, it said.

The spiritual, adventure, eco and recreational activities will boost tourism activities and create employment opportunities for the locals, the release said.

Last year, the state government announced the development plans for the area at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, connecting Vadnagar, Taranga, Ambaji and Rani Ki Vav in a radius of 90 km.

The release said the state government also plans to develop a tourism circuit connecting other pilgrimage spots in north Gujarat, such as Polo Forest, Taranga Hills, Vadnagar and Ambaji. PTI PJT PD ARU