Gujarat CM inaugurates fulfilment centre for online delivery of Maa Ambaji temple ‘prasad’

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated a fulfilment centre at the revered Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district to facilitate the online purchase of ‘prasad’ by devotees.

Advertisment

“Prasad will be delivered to the homes of devotees within seven to ten days of ordering online. Additionally, devotees who have ordered prasad through this service will be able to track the status,” said an official release.

Notably, the agency will package the prasad in an environmentally friendly manner, which will be directly delivered to the doorsteps of devotees through an arrangement developed by the Ambaji Temple Trust, it said.

Ambaji temple is one of the 51 famous ‘shaktipeeths’ revered by Hindus, with over 125 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine every year.

Advertisment

The CM also inaugurated a ‘Panchha Shri Shakti Nari Sashakti Kendra’ near the temple town and interacted with local tribal women. The centre trains and employs rural women in skills such as pottery, sewing, incense making, and khadi production.

He interacted with the women trainees there and presented certificates to them.

“The chief minister also guided women, emphasising the importance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self reliance) and leveraging government assistance schemes for economic empowerment,” the release said.

During his interaction, the CM highlighted the significance of educating daughters.

Over 200 such women empowerment centres at Panchha, Kumbharia, and Ambaji in the district are providing training in various skills, it said. PTI KA NR