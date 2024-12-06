Gujarat CM inaugurates Rabi season agri-festival; bats for natural farming

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated the 'Ravi Krishi Mahotsav 2024' at a function held in Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University in Banaskantha district.

Advertisment

The agricultural festival for Rabi season will be held in more than 246 talukas of the state on December 6 and 7, said an official release.

In his inaugural address, the CM urged farmers to adopt cow-based natural farming to prevent soil and human health from deteriorating.

Thanks to the natural farming campaign launched by Governor Acharya Devvrat, some 9.85 lakh farmers of the state have adopted this technique so far, the release quoted him as saying.

Advertisment

Patel assured farmers that his government is planning to provide electricity in the daytime to all farmers across the state in the next six to eight months.

Asserting that his government always stood by farmers in times of natural calamities such as cyclones and unseasonal rains, the CM said a package of Rs 1,419 crore had been announced for farmers hit by unseasonal rain this year.

"Out of this package, Rs 1,200 crore has already been disbursed to the farmers. Gujarat's agriculture sector has seen huge change because of several positive steps taken by the government, such as providing uninterrupted electricity and adequate water for irrigation," Patel added. PTI PJT BNM