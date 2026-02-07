Gujarat CM keeps girl’s promise, visits Banaskantha school to interact with her

Banaskantha (Gujarat) Feb 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday took a detour from his official schedule to meet a Class 1 student to keep a promise that he had made earlier.

During a School Management Committee video interaction last year, Samya Prajapati from PM Shri Uttampura (Dangiya) Anupam Primary School had asked CM Patel, “Dada (grandfather), when will you come to our school?”, officials said.

At that time, Patel had promised to visit her school whenever he came to Banaskantha district.

The CM on Saturday visited the school, interacted with the students and inquired about their studies, campus and education.

Samya addressed the CM and said, “I told grandfather that you will come to meet us… Grandfather remembered his promise, and today my dream and my school’s dream came true.” She also recited a ‘shloka’ in front of the CM. Patel told her, “Study well, grow up and become a collector. Then, come and meet me.” The little girl promised to meet Patel when she “becomes a collector”, said officials.

CM Patel was in Banaskantha district to lay the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 950 crore in the first phase of the Ambaji corridor project, they added.