Gujarat CM launches drive to boost school enrollment

Ahmedabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the 21st edition of ‘Shala Praveshotsav’, a state-wide annual drive to boost enrollment of students in Class 1, from a government school in tribal-dominated Dang district, said an official release.

Patel welcomed the students by gifting them books, stationery and school bags and enrolled them in the primary school at the Biliamba village in Subir taluka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started Shala Praveshotsav in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister.

According to the release, 21 former students of the schools, who had been enrolled nearly two decades ago by then CM Modi, were also present during Wednesday’s event.

IIT student Aviraj Chaudhary, MBBS doctor Anitaben Kuvar and international athlete Murali Gavit, all from this primary school, were also invited to the function.

“Today we are seeing the results of a movement launched by PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Twenty-one students who got enrolled in his presence back then are now with us here on this stage,” Patel said.

According to an official document of the Gujarat government, the gross enrollment ratio for girls at the elementary level in the state is 94 per cent. The corresponding figure for boys is 91 per cent.

Students of the Biliamba school became doctors, went to IIT and excelled in sports, the CM said.

“I am told that the captain of Gujarat's Kho Kho team is a student of this school. Though they had faced challenges during their journey, they did not give up. The government also supports you whenever needed,” he said.

He lauded the teachers and locals for the school's quality of education and the village's overall development.

The CM said Biliamba is considered the last village of Gujarat (bordering Maharashtra), but nothing is lacking here in terms of infrastructure.

“Along with science stream colleges, the state government is also building medical colleges in the tribal belt from Ambaji in the north till Umargam in south Gujarat. You should take advantage of these educational facilities,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also urged people to focus on environmental conservation amid climate change.

“During the monsoon, some parts now receive too much rain. And, during summer, the temperature rises above 50 degrees (Celsius). So, where are we heading towards? I am glad that children are taught about global warming from an early age,” said the CM.

He appealed to people to follow the PM’s advice and grow at least one tree to contribute towards environmental conservation.

"Education is the first brick for a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) as envisioned by PM Modi. People should also come forward and ensure that every child receives education," he added.