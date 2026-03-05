Gujarat CM launches GUVNL chief's book on climate risks and green opportunities

Gandhinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday released the book 'Shaping Tomorrow's Cities: From Climate Risks to Green Opportunities', which depicts how the challenges of urbanization can be turned into opportunities.

It has been written by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) managing director Shalini Agrawal.

"Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this book by depicts how the challenges of urbanization can be turned into opportunities. The book emphasizes the need for planning and policies to address the environmental and social challenges of growing urbanization in future," a release said.

It also explores solutions for the impacts of climate change caused by energy demand, resource use, and greenhouse gas emissions linked to urbanization, the release added.