Gujarat CM launches portal for e-auction of 'toshakhana' gifts; money to fund girls' education

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched an e-auction portal for selling gifts received by him and deposited in 'toshakhana' (government treasury).

Now, people living anywhere in the country can buy these 'toshakhana' gift articles from the online portal, https://cmgujmemento.gujarat.gov.in, said an official release.

Earlier, such gifts were sold through public auctions at state-level gatherings and by district collectors through auctions in areas under their jurisdiction, said the release.

Funds collected by selling these gifts will be utilised by the government towards girl child education, said the release, adding it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started this practice when he was the Gujarat CM.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has been roped in for category-wise classification as well as photography of gifts, whose description will be available in detail in English and Gujarati languages, it said.

To purchase gifts through e-auction, the buyer has to first register himself/herself on the newly launched portal and then submit a bid for them.

The highest bidder will have to make a payment via digital mode to the Girl Child Education Fund after which the purchased item will be delivered to that person by post, added the release. PTI PJT RSY