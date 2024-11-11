Gujarat CM launches 'Price Support Scheme' for soybean, urad, moong procurement from farmers

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched the state-wide procurement of soybean, urad and moong at minimum support price (MSP) at a function in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), purchases will be conducted over 90 days at more than 160 centres to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, an official release said.

More than 3.70 lakh farmers have registered for this scheme, it added.

Addressing the event at Himmatnagar, Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong supporter of farmers and had initiated several welfare schemes aimed at their prosperity.

Patel highlighted the prime minister's belief that with sufficient water, electricity, fertilizers, and fair crop prices, farmers can eliminate hunger worldwide, the release said.

"The Chief Minister also emphasised the PM's efforts to empower Gujarat's agriculture. He noted that water from the Narmada river has been made accessible to fields for irrigation, 75 Amrit Sarovar have been constructed in each district, and wells have been developed under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative," said the release.

"Adequate electricity for farmers has been ensured under the prime minister's visionary leadership. These successful initiatives have contributed to Gujarat's unprecedented agricultural growth over the past 23 years. The state's irrigated area has expanded to 62 lakh hectares, and agricultural production has now reached Rs 2.7 lakh crore," the CM said.

Patel said PM Modi is promoting a shift towards natural farming and urged farmers to adopt such practices to conserve water, preserve soil, and protect crops from diseases. PTI PJT BNM