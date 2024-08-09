Gujarat CM launches projects costing Rs 1k cr on World Tribal Day

Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday attended the state-level celebration of World Tribal Day in Sabarkantha district and launched various projects costing Rs 1,014 crore from the venue.

An official release said the event was organised at an educational institute at Navi Metral village in Khedbrahma taluka.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the indigenous tribes, known as Adivasis or tribals, have been spiritually connected with nature for centuries and have worshipped Birsa Munda.

As part of their efforts to preserve the rich history, proud culture, traditions, and identity of the tribal community, August 9 is celebrated every year as World Tribal Day, he said.

"The state government has always been committed to ensuring tribal communities, from Ambaji to Umargam, receive basic amenities such as water, healthcare, education, and employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established Gujarat as a unique model for tribal development," said the CM.

He said be it Guru Govind at Mangarh or Motilal Tejawat at Pal Dadhav, tribals have significantly contributed to the freedom struggle.

"India has also been blessed with its first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu. The Prime Minister has launched the PM Janman campaign aimed at the development of 30,000 tribal families, benefitting 1.5 lakh people. Efforts are being made by the government to ensure primary needs of the people, such as healthcare, education, employment, housing, and roads, are met," Patel said.

"Schemes like Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, Forest Rights Act, Samras Hostels, Integrated Dairy Development, and Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana have been implemented for their benefit in Gujarat. Through initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Nal Se Jal, and the establishment of industrial estates in tribal areas, new employment opportunities have been created, leading to qualitative improvements in the lives of the people," he added.

To ensure children from tribal areas can pursue education while living in urban areas, educational institutions have been established, and additionally coaching classes for medical and engineering entrance exams have been provided to tribal students, bringing about a 360-degree transformation to ensure all seats reserved for them are fully occupied, the CM said.

On the occasion of World Tribal Day, Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a total of 4,293 projects across the state, cumulatively costing Rs 1,014.14 crore.

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, also called World Tribal Day in several parts, is observed on August 9 to raise awareness about rights of these communities and to protect them. PTI PJT BNM