Gujarat CM launches projects of Rs 564 crore for industrial estates

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects of Rs 564 crore for state-run industrial estates on Tuesday.

These projects, aimed at enhancing Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, were launched at an event held in Gandhinagar as part of 'Vikas Saptah' celebrations, the state government stated.

These infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) aim to boost industrial growth and ensure efficient water supply and road networks across various industrial estates.

Under the PM MITRA Park scheme, a project of Rs 352 crore has been launched to establish a 65 MLD water supply system at the proposed Textile Park in Vansi, Navsari district, aiming to provide essential water infrastructure to support the growing textile industry.

At the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate, a Rs 21-crore project is underway to construct a water storage tank for industrial use. In the Saykha-B industrial estate in Bharuch, a Rs 22-crore project to upgrade the existing water supply infrastructure in the Mixed-Use Zone, the government said.

Similarly, at the Panoli industrial estate, a Rs 23-crore project is dedicated to enhancing the current water supply system. Collectively, these water infrastructure projects of Rs 418 crore. They are vital for meeting the increasing water demands of Gujarat's industrial sector, said the release.

The CM also inaugurated several road network and infrastructure projects across various GIDC estates.

A fund of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to develop the road network for an upcoming ceramic park in Jambudia-Paneli in Morbi district, said the release. The road network at Khirasara-2 estate in Rajkot will be developed for a Rs 39 crore project.

Additionally, a Rs 7 crore project will improve both road and water supply infrastructure at the Ichhapore industrial estate. These road infrastructure projects, totalling Rs 146 crore, will enhance connectivity and facilitate efficient transportation within these industrial zones, said the release.