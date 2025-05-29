Gujarat CM launches 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'

Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday launched the state-wide 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a national campaign aimed at educating farmers about modern and sustainable agricultural technologies as well as practices.

The CM launched the campaign, aimed at transforming agriculture through scientific intervention, at an event held at Anand Agricultural University in Anand town, an official release said.

"This campaign will serve as a unique initiative to enhance agricultural production, promote farmer self-reliance and foster indigenous produce. The campaign, to be conducted across the country from May 29 to June 12, aims to bring about a revolutionary transformation in agriculture by integrating efforts such as value addition, farm mechanization, and natural farming through the use of timely technology in agriculture," the CM said.

"Under this campaign in Gujarat, 55 teams of experts will provide guidance to over 3.5 lakh farmers on advanced farming techniques. Scientists from 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and four agricultural universities, agricultural experts, officers from the agriculture department, and local progressive farmers will visit villages and interact with farmers between May 29 and June 12," the release said.

During these visits, farmers will be informed about natural farming, modern and climate-resilient farming methods, new improved seeds, nano fertilizers, soil health card usage, and the importance of using just the amount of fertilizers that is necessary, as well as central and state-sponsored schemes, it added.

The campaign is a golden opportunity delivered to the doorstep of Gujarat's farmers, the CM asserted.

"By recognizing the need for innovation and research in agriculture, Gujarat has set an example of how to effectively harness modern technology, such as nano urea fertilizer and drone technology, in the farming sector," Patel added.