Gujarat CM lays foundation stone for ABVP's state headquarters

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the state headquarters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Ahmedabad city.

The new ABVP office will come up at the same place in Paldi area where the old building, known as Shrilekha Bhavan, was situated, the CM said in his address after performing the ground-breaking ceremony.

ABVP is the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In his address, the CM urged the ABVP workers and youths to work for making India a developed nation by 2047.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that India's future is in the hands of youths. He firmly believes that the country's development will touch the sky if youth work with a motto of 'nation first'," he said.

Patel praised the ABVP for doing a "very important work of nation building".

"I am confident that the new office building will create an army of youngsters for making India a developed nation by 2047," he said. PTI PJT NP