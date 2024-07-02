Gujarat CM meets French envoy, discusses European country's expertise in hosting Olympics

Gandhinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Ambassador of France to India Dr Thierry Mathou on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel where both sides discussed ways to utilize the European country's expertise in organising the Olympic Games in Gujarat as India is planning to bid for the 2036 quadrennial multi-sport event.

The Olympic Games 2024 will take place in French capital Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Patel also met New Zealand's High Commissioner to India and Japan's Consul-General based in Mumbai separately during the day in Gandhinagar, a government statement said.

In the meeting with ambassador Mathou, discussions focused on utilizing France's expertise in organizing the Olympic Games in Gujarat in 2036 if India wins the bid, the statement said.

Patel conveyed Gujarat's keen interest in utilizing France's knowledge and skills in infrastructure and other facilities essential for hosting the international multi-sport event. He also wished to explore how this infrastructure could serve long-term purposes beyond the event, it said.

The French envoy expressed keen interest in strengthening collaboration with Gujarat, specifically in renewable energy, ports and sports sectors, the release said.

Mathou also visited prestigious educational institutes IIM and NID in Ahmedabad and expressed interest in establishing an educational complex in GIFT City along with Mahatma Gandhi International School.

New Zealand's High Commissioner Patrick Rata, in his meeting with Patel, expressed keen interest in learning about Gujarat's overall development, including its economic and industrial progress, aiming to strengthen mutual relations, the statement said.

During the meeting, the two leaders explored potential cooperation and investment opportunities in agriculture, dairy and education sectors. Rata acknowledged the ongoing collaboration in the dairy sector, highlighting recent technical exchanges between New Zealand and India, it said.

Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai Yagi Koji, during his courtesy visit to the Chief Minister, stated that ties between India and the Asian country have opened new avenues for business and economic relations, driven by the success of the Vibrant Global Summit, which has encouraged numerous Japanese industries to invest in Gujarat, the statement said.

Koji expressed willingness of Japanese semiconductor manufacturing companies to collaborate with Indian counterparts and establish a presence in Gujarat. Patel assured the state government will provide necessary help in selecting and allocating the required site and land for such projects, it said.

During the meeting, the Consul-General noted the investment potential in Gujarat beyond automobiles and semiconductors, particularly in renewable energy and green ammonia projects, the statement said. PTI PD RSY