Gujarat CM, ministers, speaker to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday

Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his council of ministers will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to offer prayers at Ram Temple, the idol consecration of which took place on January 22.

A state government release said Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, chief whip in the Assembly Balkrishna Shukla and the ruling BJP's whip Vijay Patel will also be part of the team.

"Patel and other dignitaries will reach Ayodhya at around 11:00am on March 2 and offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. They will also visit Tent City on the banks of Saryu river and return late evening," the release said. PTI PJT PD BNM