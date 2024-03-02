Gujarat CM offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram temple with ministers; calls it 'indescribable' experience

Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his cabinet colleagues, and legislative assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Patel expressed joy over his visit to the temple and termed the experience as "indescribable".

In a release issued by the state government, Patel said the prime minister's perseverance and commitment had ensured the temple's inauguration.

The construction of the Ram temple is a proud occasion, especially for the Gujarati community, as the temple was consecrated by Prime Minister Modi, who hails from Gujarat, the release quoting the chief minister stated.

He further said that the state government has allocated Rs 10 crore in this year's budget to build the Gujarat Yatri Bhavan to facilitate ease of travel for pilgrims visiting the temple from Gujarat.

The total cost of the project was Rs 50 crore, he said.

Patel thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing land for the Yatri Bhavan and making arrangements for pilgrims visiting the holy city, particularly by the 'Aastha' trains from Gujarat.

The chief minister presented a painting depicting the events of Shabari Mata and Lord Ram to the trustees of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust.

During the visit, Patel was accompanied by state cabinet ministers, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and chief whip Balkrishna Shukla.

In a post on 'X', Patel said, "This experience of God's darshan fills the heart with heavenly joy... is indescribable. Prayed before the divine form of God for India's supreme development and glorification of eternal values." The dream of crores of Indians to build a temple at the birthplace of lord Ram came true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and every devotee is eager to visit the temple, he said.

"It is God's grace that I got this opportunity today. I bow at the feet of God with faith and devotion. Jai Shri Ram," he said in the post. PTI KA ARU