Gujarat CM outlines state's development roadmap with Regional Vibrant Summits, 'Agenda 2035'

Porbandar, Aug 15 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday announced several new development-centric initiatives, including Regional Vibrant Summits with focus on towns and villages, and 'Agenda 2035', a roadmap for transforming the state.

He made the announcements during the state-level Independence Day function held at Porbandar city, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his address after hoisting the tricolour, the CM said thanks to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (during his tenure as state CM), Gujarat has become a global gateway to the future for the industries.

"Now, we are planning to launch Regional Vibrant Summits to give a push to the industrial development in towns and villages," the CM said.

He also announced other initiatives as part of a holistic approach for urban development.

"For well-planned growth of small urban centres, we will approve 100 town-planning or TP schemes. GIS-based development plan or DP will be prepared for 55 towns having a population of one lakh or less. Such DP will also be prepared for Porbandar, which is now a municipal corporation," Patel said in his address to the gathering.

To ensure similar development for rural areas, the state government will launch Mukhyamantri Gram Utthan Yojana, he announced.

"Under this scheme, Rs 100 crore will be allotted for a period of five years for the holistic development of taluka headquarters as well as village panchayats which are not yet merged with municipalities," the CM said.

"The main objective of this scheme is to make large villages an alternative to cities so that people from urban areas get attracted towards these rural centres. Works related to sustainable infrastructure development will be carried out under this scheme," Patel said.

The CM informed the audience that in 2035, a decade from now, Gujarat will complete 75 years of its formation.

"To achieve holistic development and pro-people governance by 2035 when Gujarat marks its 75th year, the state government is bringing 'Agenda 2035', a roadmap for transforming the state with the motto of 'Whole of the Government," he said.

This 'Agenda 2035' will help us in realising our vision of "Viksit Gujarat by 2047 on the lines of PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 when India completes 100 years of independence," he added.

"Under this framework, we will work towards strengthening infrastructure, empowering citizens financially and socially, preparing our youth for the emerging technology and developing an innovation-based ecosystem in the state. This roadmap is based on two key aspects - Earning Well and Living Well," said the CM.

According to Patel, thanks to the indigenously developed technology, India has achieved self-reliance decades after gaining independence.

"PM Narendra Modi clearly believes that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a government programme, it is the resolve of 140 crore citizens and a people's movement. Under PM Modi's third term, India is marching ahead towards becoming the third largest economy in the world.

Thanks to Modi's guidance, Gujarat has emerged as the role model of development" he said.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, Gujarat was able to provide 11 lakh houses to the needy citizens in both urban and rural areas. Moreover, 2.90 crore people were given Ayushman Bharat cards while 3.26 crore people are getting free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, the CM said.

With over four lakh rooftop solar installations, Gujarat has secured the first position in the implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he added.