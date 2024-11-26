Gujarat CM participates in foot march to mark Constitution Day

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday offered floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and participated in a "padayatra" in Gandhinagar to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
To commemorate the day, the state government organised an event at Swarnim Park garden in Gandhinagar, where Patel garlanded Dr Ambedkar's statue, an official release said.
Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babaria, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and other dignitaries accompanied the chief minister.
Patel and others then released a poster on "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue", a Central government initiative scheduled to take place in New Delhi in January 2025.
All the guests read out the preamble of the Constitution on the occasion.
The chief minister also flagged off and took part in a padayatra (foot march) inside the park, the release said. PTI PJT ARU