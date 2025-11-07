Gujarat CM Patel flags off ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra’ from Ambaji

Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday flagged off the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' from Ambaji town in Banaskantha district as part of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that to ensure the present generation understands the historical contribution of tribal communities in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Birsa Munda, this year is being observed as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Gujarat, the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' is being organised as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Utsav', an official release said.

The yatra commenced from two locations, Ambaji in north Gujarat and Umargam in the southern part of the state. Both yatras will culminate at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on November 13 after covering a total distance of more than 1,300 km.

Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made tribals, who were at the forefront of the freedom struggle under the leadership of Birsa Munda, partners in India's development journey.

"The prime minister started the tradition of celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas since 2011," he said.

Patel, while flagging off the yatra from Ambaji, said that PM Modi has implemented many welfare programmes during his tenure, giving priority to the all-round development of tribals.

The state government has extended the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, which was launched for the socio-economic upliftment of tribals in Gujarat, till 2025 with a provision of Rs 1 lakh crore, he said.

People in the villages along the route of the yatra will welcome the Janjatiya Gaurav Rath (Tribal Pride Chariot), and cultural performances and exhibitions depicting the life and contributions of Birsa Munda will be held at the overnight halt locations of the yatra.

Besides, information about various Central and state government schemes will be shared with the public.

Apart from this, service-oriented activities such as health check-up camps, Seva Setu programmes, and community cleanliness drives will be organised in villages along the yatra route with public participation, the release said.

Furthermore, painting and elocution competitions, plays, Bhavai performances, lectures, and film screenings on the life and contribution of Birsa Munda towards nation-building will be organised by various government departments.

Apart from the 14 tribal districts, different programmes celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh will also be held in 20 non-tribal districts from November 13 to 15, the release stated. PTI PJT PD ARU