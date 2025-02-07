Gujarat CM Patel takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Feb 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and said it is a "matter of great fortune for me".

After performing the rituals, Patel lauded the arrangements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government.

He called the Kumbh experience "a privilege", according to an official statement.

"Taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam is a matter of great fortune for me," Patel said.

"We got the opportunity to take the sacred dip, which is a blessing. Triveni Sangam is the heart of India's faith and every devotee feels fortunate to bath here," he added.

Before heading to the Sangam area, the chief minister visited the Bade Hanuman Temple to offer his prayers.

He then visited the Gujarat Pavilion in Sector 7, where he inspected replicas of the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram and Sun Temple. He also toured medical camps, literature stalls and exhibition galleries showcasing Gujarat's heritage and products.

Amid tight security, Patel earlier reached the Sangam area by motorboat, where he took a ritualistic dip while vedic hymns were chanted.

He also offered 'arghya' to the sun god. Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also took a dip along with him. Patel later participated in Ganga Puja and aarti, according to the statement.

Patel arrived here at 9 am via a state aircraft and was received by Gupta. His first stop was the Bade Hanuman Temple, where he performed rituals with vedic chants and received a replica of the temple from Mahant Balbir Giri of the Baghambari Gaddi, it added.

To accommodate the large number of devotees from Gujarat, Patel inaugurated a 400-bed dormitory at the pavilion, ensuring better facilities for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini also visited the Maha Kumbh and took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Over 40 crore pilgrims have so far participated in the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.