Gujarat CM pays surprise visit to SDM office in Kheda

Kheda (Gujarat), Jun 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday paid a surprise visit to the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Kheda town and inspected its operations and how it is providing services to common citizens.

The aim of CM's visit was to inspect how work is being carried out at the office, Taluka Seva Sadan, and to get first-hand information about behaviour of employees in dealing with people coming there to get their work done, said an official release.

He reached the Taluka Seva Sadan in Kheda district from Anand without any pre-scheduled programme, it said.

Patel inspected daily operations of the Taluka Seva Sadan and checked whether people are getting income proofs, caste certificates and other government services without any trouble.

The Chief Minister closely inspected the functioning of e-Dhara Center functioning in the premises and instructed officials not to reject applications for services without any valid reason, said the release.

He suggested that an auto-generated registration be initiated at the e-Dhara Center the same day farmers register their documents.

Patel also made necessary suggestions to the district administration regarding drinking water, seating arrangements and cleanliness and other facilities for people visiting the office for their work, said the release. PTI COR PJT RSY