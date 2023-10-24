Gujarat CM performs 'shastra puja' on Dussehra

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday worshipped weapons at his residence in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Dussehra.

Patel performed traditional puja of weapons of his security personnel which included automatic guns and pistols amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, as per a state government release.

On the occasion, the chief minister extended greetings to the people and urged them to resolve to create a peaceful and harmonious society.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi performed "shastra-puja" at the police headquarters in Surat.

Referring to several successful operations carried out by Gujarat Police against the illicit drug trade, Sanghavi said the police are at war against drugs and will stop only after uprooting the menace.

"Gujarat police do not wait for Dussehra to burn Ravan in the form of drugs. The quantum of narcotic substances seized by the police in the last two years is more than any other state, which is a huge achievement," he told reporters after performing puja.

"We are at war, not on a mission, against the drugs, and we will stop only after completely eradicating this menace from the state," he added. PTI PJT NSK