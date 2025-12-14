Gujarat CM Relief Fund extends lifeline to over 2,000 cancer patients; has disbursed Rs 31.55 cr

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (PTI) For thousands of economically weaker families in Gujarat, a cancer diagnosis no longer marks the end of hope as the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has emerged as a crucial lifeline, officials said on Sunday.

The CMRF, operated by the state government, has provided more than Rs 31.55 crore to support 2,106 cancer patients between 2021 and 2025, in the process improving healthcare access for economically weaker sections, they added.

The CMRF has emerged as a vital support system during times of crisis, especially natural disasters, accidents and serious illnesses that often place poor and middle-class families under severe financial strain, they said.

"The fund provides financial assistance for critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver failure, as well as organ transplants. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the fund has enabled timely, life-saving treatment for 450 blood cancer patients, including bone marrow transplants and 1,656 patients with other forms of cancer," an official said.

Patients undergoing treatment at leading institutions such as Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad, Nathalal Parekh Cancer Research Institute and B.T. Savani Hospital in Rajkot, Bharat Cancer Hospital and Kiran Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Surat as well as AAIHMS have received financial assistance, he added.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, GCRI director Shashank Pandya said, “As we would know, cancer treatment is very costly, and for this reason, many patients are unable to complete their treatment. Such patients can apply for CMR funds, through which they receive the required financial support. This support helps extend the patient’s lifespan and provides relief to both the patient and their entire family.” At least 450 blood cancer patients and 1,656 patients with other types of cancer have already received funds under the CMR fund, Pandya pointed out.

According to government guidelines, individuals with annual income below Rs 4 lakh (Rs 6 lakh for senior citizens) are eligible to apply for assistance.

"The applicant must submit proof of residence, a detailed treatment estimate and relevant medical documents along with the application as per guidelines. Once submitted, applications are verified by the Revenue Department and approved by a high-level committee, after which funds are directly transferred to hospitals or, in some cases, to patients," the official said.

Healthcare institutions such as GCRI have lauded the government’s approach, describing it as an example of 'compassionate governance'. For patients fighting cancer and other critical illnesses, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund continues to stand as a symbol of support, dignity, and renewed hope in the face of adversity, officials said. PTI KVM BNM