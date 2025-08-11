Gujarat CM reviews development projects in Vadnagar

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of key developmental projects being implemented by the state government and the Centre in Vadnagar city, known for its historical and archaeological heritage.

Patel inspected the progress of the multi-model transport hub being developed by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation opposite the Vadnagar railway station, and instructed officials to ensure proper coordination between the Railways and the tourism department, an official release stated.

To strengthen tourism facilities, a multi-modal transport hub and public plaza — linking Vadnagar railway station with the city's major attractions — is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.

The project will feature amenities such as parking, rest areas, and a cafeteria, along with the plantation of more than 2,000 trees across the premises.

As part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Centre, the government is developing key heritage sites in Vadnagar, including Sharmishtha Lake, Tana Riri Park, Lateri Stepwell, Ambaji Kotha Lake, the railway station, and Fort Wall.

The chief minister also visited the site of L&T Construction Skills Training Institute (CSTI), which is being built on 37,628 sq metres of land allotted by the state government, with an open practical yard of 4,000 sq metres.

The CSTI will impart technical education and vocational training to youths in 14 different fields, the release stated.

Patel also offered prayers at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Various facilities for pilgrims were recently built at the temple at a cost of Rs 22.22 crore, it stated.