Gujarat CM reviews development works at Dholera Special Investment Region

Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) that the state government plans to develop as a semiconductor hub.

Patel reviewed the ongoing development work at the Dholera SIR, including the Smart City project, which is being built with world-class infrastructure under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release said.

Officials said 95 per cent work of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway has been completed and significant advancement has been achieved in other major infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure facilities, including roads, underground facilities and plug-and-play infrastructure, have been completed in Dholera, they said.

Essential facilities, such as the water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, common effluent treatment plant and ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure, along with a 300 MW solar park have been completed, the officials informed CM Patel.

Ongoing projects at the Dholera SIR, including the Bhimnath-Dholera freight railway line, a 192-bed hospital, a school up to Class 12, a fire station and residential facilities for investors were also reviewed, it said.

The state government is working on developing Dholera Smart City into a 'Semicon City'. As part of this initiative, a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is being developed within the Dholera Smart City, with both national and international semiconductor manufacturing companies being in the process of establishing their units there, the release said.

The CM also reviewed the progress of the Tata Electronics semiconductor plant being set up in Dholera Semicon City.

During his visit, he met Tata officials to evaluate progress of the construction work of the plant and toured the facility, it said.

Patel also visited the Dholera International Airport to review the ongoing construction of the cargo building, terminal building and runway being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,350 crore, it said. PTI PD NP