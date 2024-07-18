Gujarat CM reviews measures taken to control viral encephalitis; suspected cases at 33

Ahmedabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed the current status of suspected cases of viral encephalitis and the Chandipura virus and measures taken to control the spread of the diseases in the state.

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) is one of the symptoms of the Chandipura virus.

After the meeting, Patel said the government will launch a mega drive for vector control and containment of Chandipura virus and encephalitis cases.

At present, a total of 33 suspected cases of viral encephalitis have been detected in the state. Of these, 30 are Gujarat residents and three from outside who are admitted in hospitals in the state, said an official release.

Till Wednesday, the state government had been saying that these were suspected cases of the Chandipura virus, whose patients show flu-like symptoms.

Of these, 16 patients have died, while others were still under treatment, said state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel after the review meeting.

On Wednesday, the state government said one of the patients, a four-year-old girl from a village in Aravalli district, had died due to the Chandipura virus, one of the viruses which causes acute encephalitis. This was the first confirmed death due to the Chandipura virus in Gujarat.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies.

All district collectors, district development officers, municipal commissioners and chief district health officers of the state joined the meeting through video conferencing, said the release.

During the meeting, CM Patel obtained details on treatment, surveillance activities, disease prevention measures and therapeutic aspects of suspected cases of viral encephalitis.

"We have so far sent samples of 24 patients to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check if they are infected with the Chandipura virus. We have so far received reports of seven persons and only one of them (4-year-old girl) was found infected with the Chandipura virus while 6 samples came negative for the infection," Patel told reporters.

He announced that from now onwards, the swab samples of patients will be analysed at the state government's Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Gandhinagar for fast results.

Patel said the state government will launch a mega drive in every taluka for vector control and containment of the Chandipura virus and viral encephalitis.

While 56,651 people in 11,050 households have already been surveyed by 260 health department teams, more than 4,000 mud houses and cattle sheds in villages have been dusted with malathion (insecticide) powder for disease control, said the release.

The CM directed officials to make sure that district hospitals collect samples of all suspected cases and send them immediately for laboratory analysis.