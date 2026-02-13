Gujarat CM reviews redevelopment work of iconic Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday chaired the governing council meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust in Gandhinagar and reviewed the progress made in the redevelopment of the historic place.

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by the Mahatma in Ahmedabad in 1917 and was his home during the freedom struggle.

A redevelopment project was initiated by the state government in 2021 to turn this century-old Ashram into a world-class tourist attraction spread over nearly 50 acres of land on the banks of Sabarmati river.

"The governing council meeting of the Trust was held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of CM Bhupendra Patel, who reviewed the progress made in the ongoing redevelopment works at the historic Ashram. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Council, was present at the meeting," a release said.

The renovation and modernization of Sabarmati Ashram are being undertaken with the vision and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release stated.

Chairman of the Executive Council IP Gautam made a detailed presentation and provided a comprehensive update on the status of the project. As per the presentation, restoration work of around 28 houses within the Ashram complex is being carried out as part of the project, with work on 22 houses having been completed so far.

Gautam told the CM that the remaining work is planned to be completed by March 2026. In line with the Prime Minister's emphasis on green growth, large-scale plantation has also been undertaken at the Ashram premises, it said.

The CM was informed that 98,000 trees have been planted so far across the campus. An additional 16,000 plantations are planned to be completed by March 2026.

The release stated that efforts are being made to ensure visitors not only tour the historic site but also engage with Gandhian values through participation-based initiatives.

"Council members deliberated on ways in which visitors, particularly youth, can actively participate in service activities during their visit. The discussions focused on linking the idea of 'Shramdaan' with service-oriented activities at the Ashram," the release said.