Gujarat CM reviews works of Dholera Special Investment Region

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) near here to review infrastructure works and other projects under construction at this greenfield initiative, an official said.

State-of-the-art infrastructure is being rapidly developed here in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Dholera a world-class smart industrial city, said a release.

Patel visited the site of Dholera SIR in the morning and inspected the work being done in the 22.54 kilometre activation area of Phase-I.

"The Chief Minister was informed that more than 95 percent of the work of Phase-I has been completed and now Dholera is ready to open new opportunities for investment through the global ecosystem," said the release.

Dholera SIR covers 22 villages of Dholera taluka of Ahmedabad district and an area of 920 square kilometers, and the smart city will help in creating huge skilled and semi-skilled employment opportunities with facilities like a 72 kilometre internal road network with dedicated underground service corridor and 150 MLD water supply, it said.

"CM Patel reviewed the progress of the entire project in a high-level meeting after visiting the Phase-1 activation area. During the presentation given in this meeting, it was stated that Dholera SIR's infrastructure and large land parcels are ideal for Defence & Aerospace, Engineering, Auto & Auto Ancillaries, Pharmaceutical, Agro & Food Processing, Renewable Energy and IT sector units," the release informed.

The CM was also informed in the meeting that Dholera is also suitable for new age sectors like semiconductor, display and green hydrogen, the release said.

Dholera Industrial Smart City will make an important contribution in promoting sustainable development through next generation technology in infrastructure sectors, officials told Patel.