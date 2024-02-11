Gujarat CM stays overnight at village, urges youth to stay away from addiction

Banaskantha, Feb 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged the residents of Jalotra village in Banaskantha district to adopt drip irrigation and organic farming and appealed to the youth to stay away from addiction and pursue education after spending a night there.

The CM’s overnight stay was part of the ruling BJP’s ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign.

Patel on Saturday launched the campaign with prayers at the village temple and took part in a cleanliness drive at Jalotra.

“The zeal with which the BJP government is working, all the pending works will also be completed in the near future,” Patel said, adding that with the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone should work to strengthen the party so that the slogan of a 'developed Gujarat with a developed India' can be realised.

He had dinner with the family members of local leader Dineshbhai Bhatola, said a government release.

Through the initiative, the BJP aims to strengthen all the booths in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A total 56,700 party workers, including ministers and MLAs, were assigned different booths across the state under the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, during February 10-11, it said.

On Sunday morning, CM Patel met farmers, youth, women, and leaders of various communities and discussed various government schemes, said the release. He urged the farmers to adopt drip irrigation and organic farming and appealed to youth to stay away from addiction.

The growers thanked the CM for sanctioning Rs 862 crore for a water supply project that will benefit 125 villages in the region, the release added.

In 2019, the BJP had won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI KA NR