Gujarat CM takes part in school enrolment drive in Chhotaudepur

Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited a 'PM SHRI School' in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district as part of the government's state-wide annual drive to boost enrolment of students.

The CM on Wednesday launched the 21st edition of the enrolment drive, 'Shala Praveshotsav', from a government school in tribal-dominated Dang district.

At Chhotaudepur, Patel welcomed students by gifting them books, stationery, school bags and enrolled them in an anganwadi (child care centre), Classes 1, 9 and 11 at the PM SHRI School (PM School for Rising India) in the town.

On the occasion, Patel asked teachers to maintain high quality of education and ensure students become ideal citizens after getting education, said an official release.

The CM interacted with students and checked their proficiency in different subjects.

Patel took a round of the school premises and checked the availability of infrastructure and other facilities for students, said the release.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Gujarat CM, had started the 'Shala Praveshotsav' campaign in 2003. PTI PJT RSY