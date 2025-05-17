Gujarat CM takes part in 'Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate Op Sindoor success

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' bike rally organized here on Saturday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The CM led the rally from Lapkaman village till Adani Shantigram township, which is part of his Ghatlodia assembly constituency, said a government release.

"Riding in an open jeep, he received warm greetings from villagers throughout the route of the bike rally. Hundreds of youth from Lapkaman, Lilapur, Khodiyar and surrounding villages enthusiastically participated in this rally to honour the bravery of Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor," the release said.

Sarpanchs of various villages, panchayat representatives and a large number of villagers also took part in the rally, said the release.