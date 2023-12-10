Gujarat CM takes part in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event, hails initiative

Gandhinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Government schemes have brought about social change in the lives of beneficiaries, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said at a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme on Sunday.

Patel reached Saduthala village in Mehsana district on a surprise visit to participate in the programme, which aims to take Central and state government schemes to beneficiaries.

He requested people to take advantage of various welfare schemes launched by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and use the initiative to convey to the public the benefits of these schemes.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was launched on November 15, 2023.

On the occasion, Patel distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes at Saduthela village and some of them shared their experience of how these had transformed their lives, a release said.

According to the state government, beneficiaries in 4,375 village panchayats have benefited from the yatra, with around 13.06 lakh people participating in the programme being organised across the state.

"More than 12.02 lakh citizens have taken a pledge to make India a developed nation by 2047. More than 5.67 lakh people have undergone health check-up, with 3.34 lakh having been tested for TB and over 79,500 people for sickle cell at these health camps," the release said.

During the yatra, 14,587 citizens have registered under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, while the state government has held 2490 drone demonstrations under the agriculture programme. PTI KA BNM BNM