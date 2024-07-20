Gujarat CM takes stock of Rs 1,400-cr irrigation project in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday reviewed the work at the under-construction Rs 1,400-crore irrigation project in Ahmedabad district.

As per a release from the Chief Minister's Office, Patel visited the canal source near Goraj and Hansalpur villages to review the Rs 377.65 crore phase 1 of the project, which will improve irrigation in the Nalkantha region.

The chairman of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited, K Kailashnathan, its managing director Mukesh Puri, director Parthiv Vyas and other senior officers were present when Patel discussed the progress of the scheme and provided guidance.

"During these discussions, the chief minister emphasised the quality and speedy progress of the works," it said.

The project aims to improve irrigation in areas of Narmada and Fatewadi canals.

With this project, 39 villages, including 14 in Sanand, 13 in Viramgam and 12 in Bavla talukas in Ahmedabad district, will get irrigation facilities, covering around 35,000 hectares of land, it said.

Once phase 1 is completed, about 12,000 hectares will be irrigated with Narmada water, the release said.

At least 65 per cent of the work is done, and the first phase will be finished in August 2025.

The work of the second phase worth Rs 1,027 crore will commence by the end of the year. PTI KA ARU