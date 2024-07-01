Gujarat CMO gets ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality, punctuality, people-centric work

Ahmedabad, Jul 1 (PTI) The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Gujarat has been accredited with an ISO certification in recognition of its adherence to global benchmarks for quality, punctuality, and people-centric operational efficiency, the state government said on Monday.

With this, the Gujarat CMO has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for the sixth consecutive term. The latest certification by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is for the 2024 to 2026 term.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification awarded to the Chief Minister's Office proves its adherence to global benchmarks for quality, punctuality, and people-centric operational efficiency, an official release said.

As Gujarat Chief Minister in 2009, Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevated the CMO to ISO benchmark quality, aiming to revolutionize the state's administrative culture with a focus on quality and performance, said the release.

The Gujarat CMO first earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2009 for its disciplined work planning and continuous enhancements in public service delivery, it said.

Gujarat's administrative system has consistently upheld the benchmark set by PM Modi in good governance. The Gujarat CMO has achieved the distinction of being the only such office in the country to receive an ISO certification for five consecutive three-year terms from 2009 to 2023, maintained the release.

Building on this achievement, the Chief Minister's Office has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for the sixth consecutive term spanning from 2024 to 2026, it said.

Bhavin Vora, Director of Technocrat Consultants, along with officials from the certifying agency Bureau Veritas, presented the ISO certification to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

Patel applauded the CMO team for earning the certification, crediting it to the PM's vision for state administration and continuous dedication towards providing excellent public service.

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality management standard that shows an organization’s ability to provide products and services that meet customer requirements. It is a set of policies and procedures to implement and maintain a quality management system within the organization. PTI PJT PD RSY