Gujarat Cong announces candidates for Surendranagar, Junagadh, Vadodara LS seats

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced the names of candidates for Surendranagar, Junagadh and Vadodara Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
It has fielded former MLA Rutvik Makwana from Surendranagar. Makwana won from Chotila assembly seat in 2017 but lost to BJP's Shamji Chauhan in the 2022 state polls.
It has given a ticket to former MLA Jashpalsinh Padhiyar from high-profile Vadodara Lok Sabha seat. He won from Padra in the 2017 Assembly polls before losing in the 2022 edition.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Hirabhai Jotva has been fielded from Junagadh.
The Congress has now announced candidates for all seats in Gujarat except Mehsana, Navsari, Ahmedabad East and Rajkot.
Voting for all 26 seats in the state will take place on May 7. PTI PJT PD BNM