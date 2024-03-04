Gujarat Cong has completed candidate selection process, names to be announced later: Gohil

Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) The Congress has completed the process of candidate selection for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat though the names will be made public only before the date for filing of nominations, senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said on Monday.
The process had started early and included taking the opinion of workers, meetings of the Pradesh Election Committee, the screening and scrutiny committees and discussions among senior leaders, said Gohil, who is the party's state unit chief.
"Some of the candidates have been informed to begin poll preparations. As far as making the names of candidates public is concerned, it will take time. It will be made public just before the last date of filling of nomination forms," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
Incidentally, on March 2, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announced names of candidates for 15 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, dropping five sitting MPs and giving tickets to Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar, a seat he won with a huge margin in the 2019 polls, while Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil has been retained from Navsari. PTI KA PD BNM