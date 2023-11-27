Gujarat Cong holds meet of taluka, civic committee chiefs to strengthen party for Lok Sabha polls

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) In an attempt to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the party's Gujarat unit organised a meeting of its taluka and municipal committee presidents here under the leadership of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik.

The meeting held on Sunday to mark Constitution Day saw senior party leadership guiding leaders at the taluka, city and district levels to gear up for the election and strengthen the organisational setup, party sources said.

Wasnik was on a day-long visit to Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Apart from Wasnik, state president and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil, academician Ram Puniyani, and other state leaders addressed a gathering of around 400 Congressmen.

"On the occasion of Constitution Day, I got a chance to attend the dialogue meeting organised by the state Congress committee in Ahmedabad and listen to the views of Shri Ram Puniyani ji. In the meeting @shaktisinhgohil, @AmitChavdaINC ji and district, taluka Congress committee presidents were also present," Wasnik posted on X.

In his address, Wasnik recalled the freedom struggle and said the history of India's independence and the Indian National Congress are intertwined.

While the party is guided by the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and its national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the leadership at the taluka and city levels was equally important to give it direction, he said.

"Like the glory of a building, its height rests on its foundation stone, you all are the foundation stone. Today, the country and the Constitution are facing a big threat. All of us Congressmen have to face this big challenge together in the interest of the country," Wasnik said.

The Constitution embodies the dreams of the independence movement, and the struggle for independence was not on the basis of religion, language or caste, but for a dream of equal rights for all citizens, he said.

It is worth noting here that Congress performed dismally in the 2022 assembly election when the party managed to win only 17 out of 182 seats.

As per a party statement, Gohil said that the party's taluka and municipal committees will have to be active to strengthen the Congress.

"The campaign is not to grab power but to unite people from different sectors in service of the Congress. At a time when there are people in power who want to throw the Constitution into the sea, it is our duty as Congressmen to fight together to save the Constitution," he said.

In his address, Puniyani presented the challenges the country faces, the situation before independence and various issues post independence with historical facts.

He presented how the authorities were tampering with historical facts and how the Congress has to fight with its ideology, the party said in a statement. PTI KA ARU