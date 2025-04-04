Gujarat Cong MLA, his supporters try to stop demolition drive, attack cops; booked for rioting

Veraval (Gujarat), Apr 4 (PTI) Gujarat Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama and 39 of his supporters were booked on charges of rioting and injuring three on-duty policemen in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district on Friday, police said.

As the police, the MLA from the Somnath seat in the district and 39 others tried to stop a demolition exercise in the Prabhas Patan locality, which falls under his constituency, and hurled stones when law enforcers attempted to disperse the crowd which had gathered at the spot.

Fifteen protesters, including the Congress legislator, were detained and later released, they said.

Based on a complaint by revenue officer Anil Bhagat, Prabhas Patan police booked Chudasma and 39 others on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, and causing hurt to public servants to prevent them from performing their duties, district Superintendent of Police, Manoharsinh Jadeja.

"When local administration was demolishing illegal structures in Prabhas Patan on Friday morning, Chudasama and 39 others reached the spot and tried to stop officials from doing their work. They protested against the demolition drive and threw stones at them," said Jadeja.

As per the FIR, three policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Hiren Zala, received injuries in the stone pelting done by Chudasama and other protesters.

The police used "mild force" to disperse the protesters and detained 15 of them from the spot, including the MLA, said Inspector VM Patel.

Later in the day, Chudasama and other detained protesters were released from custody after serving them notices of appearance as per new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Patel.