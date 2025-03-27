Gujarat: Cong seeks 'caste-based census' under Collection of Statistics Act; govt rejects demand

Gandhinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday sought a "caste-based census" in Gujarat under Collection of Statistics Act 2008, though the demand was rejected by the BJP government in the state.

"The Gujarat government does not undertake any such exercise involving surveys based on social and economic parameters. Thus, we have not issued any directions in this manner," Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai told the assembly.

During a discussion on The Gujarat Appropriation Bill 2025, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda said caste-based census is necessary for ensuring proper allocation of resources and budget in the state.

"Some specific regions as well as communities face discrimination in budget allocation. The government does not have any data about social, economical and educational backwardness. As a result, some specific communities are left out when policies are framed or during allocation of budget," Chavda said.

A survey based on social, economical and educational parameters is necessary to find out which community developed more and which got left behind as well as which region requires more attention and budgetary allocation, Chavda said.

"When we demanded a caste-based census, the government claimed only the Centre has such powers, not states. However, as per the 2008 Act (Collection of Statistics Act), a state can conduct caste surveys based on these parameters. But, despite being in power for three decades, the BJP government never carried out such a survey," said Chavda.

Desai rejected the demand saying it is beyond the powers of the state government.