Gujarat Cong to launch 2nd phase of 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' from Kheda; to cover distance of 1,400 km

Ahmedabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Tuesday announced that the second phase of the party's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' will begin from Fagvel village in Kheda district on December 20 and will culminate in Dahod district on January 6.

The 'yatra' or march will cover a distance of nearly 1,400 kilometers and pass from seven central Gujarat districts - Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Dahod, state Congress president Amit Chavda said in a press conference here.

The opposition party had organised the first phase of the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' between November 21 and December 3 in north Gujarat mainly on the issue of compensation to farmers who lost their crop to unseasonal rains and on the issue of illegal sale of liquor and drugs in the state.

"Now, in the second phase of our 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', we will cover seven districts of central Gujarat to voice issues affecting farmers, students, youth, women and workers. The yatra will commence on December 20 from Kheda and end at Dahod on January 6," Chavda said.

The party had launched this state-wide campaign soon after the BJP government in Gujarat had on November 7 announced a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers whose crop was damaged due to the unseasonal rains.

Congress has been maintaining that the relief package was not enough for the farmers and there should be substantial rise in the compensation offered.

"Through this yatra, we are seeking a higher compensation for the unseasonal rain-hit farmers, total waiver of farm loans and decisive action against those involved in illegal drug and liquor trade in Gujarat, which is a dry state," said Chavda.

Other issues which the party seeks to raise include shortage of seeds and fertilisers, exploitation of youths under the fixed pay system, corruption, and government's failure in filling up government vacancies, said the senior Congress leader.

"During this yatra in central Gujarat, our leaders will meet various sections of the society to understand their issues. This is not an election-oriented exercise. We will highlight corruption in government schemes, such as MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal schemes. People are also coming forward and speaking up against this corrupt regime," Chavda said. PTI PJT NP