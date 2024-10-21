Gujarat Congress, Dalit outfits to stage protest against IPS officer for misconduct with MLA Mevani

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Workers of the Congress and Dalit organisations in Gujarat will hold a protest against IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian on October 23 over his alleged misconduct with MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Vadgam MLA Mevani said 500 to 700 Dalit youths will join the protest outside the DG office in Gandhinagar.

"On October 23, Congress MLAs and 500-700 Dalit youths will go to the DG office to pose questions before IPS officer Pandian. The Congress and Dalit organisations of Gujarat will organise a programme and press for not just his suspension, but termination," he said.

Last week, Mevani handed a letter to Gujarat assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary, in which he alleged that Pandian, additional director general of (ADGP) of the state SC/ST Cell, had insulted him when he went to meet the IPS officer in his office in Gandhinagar.

The Congress leader said he had an altercation with Pandian when he met him over the issue of illegal encroachment on nearly 3,000 acres of land allotted to Dalits for agriculture during the Congress regime.

"We went to meet Pandian to present before him the issues affecting the Dalit community regarding the encroachment of land allotted to Dalits, especially in villages of Kutch and Surendranagar districts," he said.

He claimed that instead of listening, Pandian misbehaved with him.

According to Mevani, also the working president of the Gujarat Congress, he, along with the state Congress Schedule Caste department chairman Hitendra Pithadiya, went to make a representation to Pandian.

Soon after entering the chamber, Pandian allegedly asked them to keep their mobile phones outside. Unhappy with the directive, Mevani sought to know the rules or law under which Pandian was asking them to keep their cell phones outside the chamber.

In his letter to the Speaker, the legislator claimed that the IPS officer allegedly got agitated and asked his staff to take the mobile phones, alleging they (Mevani and Pithadiya) might be recording the conversation using their phones. PTI KA PD ARU