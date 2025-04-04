Gujarat Congress gears up for CWC meeting, AICC session in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing here for the next week's extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All India Congress Committee (AICC) session.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be held on April 8 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, while the AICC session will be held at Sabarmati Riverfront on April 9.

A large dome is being erected at Sabarmati Riverfront for the AICC session while another structure is being put up on the premises of the Patel Memorial for the CWC meeting.

"The CWC meeting will see participation of 262 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Since it is an extended CWC, state Congress presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders have also been invited," said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker.

A CWC meeting had been held at the same venue in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The CWC meeting will begin around 11:30 am and the leaders will discuss what Congress can do for the country and what party cadres can do for the Congress," said state Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi.

An AICC session is being held in Gujarat after 64 years.

In the party's 139-year-old history, Gujarat has hosted the mega conclave only twice, with the last one held at Bhavnagar in 1961, Doshi said.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country will be attending the AICC session from 9 am to 6 pm.

In a statement earlier, the Grand Old Party had announced that the AICC session will deliberate on challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its attack on the Constitution, as well as a roadmap for the Congress.

The Gujarat unit has formed multiple committees to look after various aspects of the event such as accommodation, food, logistics and media coordination among others, said Doshi. PTI PJT PD KRK